CAF Confederation: Referee Daniel Laryea, Brobbey, others to officiate SOAR-Abu Salim SC clash  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov. 08, GNA – Ghana’s Daniel Laryea has been appointed to officiate the CAF Confederation Cup game between Super Olympien d’une Afrique Renaissance (SOAR) and Abu Salim SC.

The clash, scheduled for Wednesday, December 20,2023 at the Yamoussoukro stadium, Cote D’ivoire would see the FIFA referee take charge with three others.

The others were Kwesi Acheampong Brobbey, Emmanuel Dolagbanu, and Julian Nii Akwa.

Kokou Ognankotan Ntale from Togo would also be the match commissioner on the night.

