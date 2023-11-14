CAF Awards: Ampem Darkoa Ladies in contention for club of the year award, Comfort Yeboah, others sweep top nominations

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov.14, GNA-Women’s Premier League champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies have been nominated for the prestigious Club of the year award in the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards scheduled for December 11,2023 in Morocco.

The Ghanaian club has enjoyed one of their best seasons having won the Premier League back to back, Women’s FA Cup, WAFU B Championship, and also booking a slot in the semi-finals of the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League.

Having achieved this height, the Techiman-based side is on the verge of conquering the continent in its maiden appearance.

The Nanamma would battle it out with SC Casablanca in the semi-finals, hoping for a win to keep the dream of becoming champions of the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League alive.

16-year-old Comfort Yeboah has also been shortlisted for the CAF Inter Club Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards.

The defender has been phenomenal for her side, having bagged a goal in the Champions League, with an MVP award to her credit. She would battle the top prize with Tracey Twum and Mary Amponsah who have also been nominated for the Inter Club Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year respectively.

Nana Adarkwah, Head Coach of Ampem Darkoa Ladies adds up to the long list with the Coach of the Year nomination having made exploits with the team.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

