Nigerian Labour Unions Defy Court Order, Begin Nationwide Strike

Abuja, Nov. 14, (AllAfrica/GNA)The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and their affiliates, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), began a nationwide strike, in defiance of a restraining court order barring them from embarking on the industrial action, reports Qosim Suleiman for Premium Times.

The strike was prompted by the assault on the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, during a protest in Imo State on November 1, 2023. He was attacked after alleging the maltreatment of workers in the State.

The unions are also protesting the rising cost of living and a hike in fuel prices and other essential goods and services. TUC President Festus Osifo said in a statement that the strike will remain until “governments at all levels wake up to their responsibilities.”

The presidency has called the strike an illegal and unwarranted act, describing it as an attempt to blackmail the government. However, the unions have vowed to continue the strike until their demands are met.

In October 2023, the unions agreed to call off a planned strike after the government offered a package of measures to cushion the impact of its economic reforms.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

