Bui Power donates to victims of Akosombo dam spillage

By Samuel Akumatey

Sogakope (V/R), Nov. 7, GNA – Bui Power Authority (BPA) has donated relief items to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The donation, which included food items, packaged water, and toiletries, were handed over to the Volta River Authority to support the victims.

Mr. Emmanuel Tandoh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Engineering, Operations and Technical of the power authority, led the presentation, and said it would help the VRA deal with the devastation caused by the controlled spillage.

Bui power operates the nation’s first micro hydro generating station, which is located in the Volta Region, and the Deputy CEO said the Authority shared the Region’s woes.

“Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this unfortunate incident, and we want to assure you are not alone in this challenging time.

“As a sister company to the VRA, Bui Power is faced with a profound sense of responsibility, to take action by making a donation to support the ongoing recovery efforts in the Volta Region,” Mr. Tandoh stated.

He pledged continuous support for the affected communities, saying, “Our goals extends beyond providing immediate relief.

“We are dedicated to contributing to the long-term reconstruction and empowerment of the communities affected by this unfortunate incident,” he said

Mr. Paul Otoo Seniagya, Director of Finance for the VRA, who received the items on behalf of the victims, said, the items would be sent to the appropriate quarters.

He made an appeal to other organisations to support the relief efforts.

A controlled spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams have displaced close to 40,000 in eight districts sharing the lower Volta region.

GNA

