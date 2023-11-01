Black Queens set to face Zambia after dumping Benin

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – The Black Queens of Ghana have advanced to the third stage of the Paris 2024 Olympics qualifiers after handing Benin a 2:0 in Accra.

Evelyn Badu scored first in the 65th minute for Ghana.

Later incessant pressure on the Benin defence resulted in an own goal for Ghana’s second.

The Black Queens now advance to the third stage of the qualifiers on a 5:0 aggregate score following a 3-0 win in the 1st leg.

The stage is now set for the Black Queens to face Zambia in the third round of the qualifiers in February next year for a place in the fourth and final round.

GNA

