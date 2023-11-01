Keta FC defeats Black Satellites in a friendly match

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Nov. 01, GNA – Keta Football Club (FC), a Division Two side in the Volta region has defeated the national under-20 side, the Black Satellites in a friendly match.

The team beat the Black Satellites team by two goals to one to increase their friendly matches winning tally to four wins and three losses in seven matches.

Dr. Elikplim Apetorgbor, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Club, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, disclosed that the move was to get the players fully prepared to compete and make an impact in the upcoming regional Division Two league.

He said the main aim of the team was to unearth and groom young talented players to feed the various national teams in the future.

“We also have good relationships with many teams abroad where our players would be going for trials,” he said.

Dr. Apetorgbor further stated that more players would be recruited within the region by the team scouts as a backup to form a formidable team in the area.

Dr. Apetorgbor expressed optimism for a better future for the club after engaging in a series of friendly matches played so far.

He congratulated the players, management team members, as well as all supporters for their great effort.

Dr. Apetorgbor also appealed to the general public to support the club in various forms to help change the destiny of many young youths through sports.

Keta FC has so far scored 15 goals and considered nine in seven matches.

