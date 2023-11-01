Morocco’s Guezzaz to handle Ghana- Madagascar World Cup qualifier

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA – The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has appointed Morocco’s Guezzaz Samir as the centre referee for Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar.

Samir, 43, would be assisted by Brinsi Zakaria (Assistant I), Naciri Hamza (Assistant II) and EL Jaafari Noureddine (Fourth Referee). Nigeria’s Shaibu Amadu is the Referee Assessor as Kachalla Babagana Kalli from Nigeria operates as Match Commissioner.

Ghana would commence the qualifying campaign against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi and according to FIFA, the game is scheduled for 16:00Hrs kick off on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Ghana last beat Madagascar 3-0 in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium in June 2022 and will be looking forward to another victory over the East Africans.

GNA

