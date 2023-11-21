Amponsah’s stunning strike secures win for Hearts of Oak over Accra Lions

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 21, GNA – Substitute Rapheal Amponsah delivered a stunning strike in the 87th minute as Hearts of Oak beat Accra Lions 2-1 in a matchday 11 encounter of the betPawa Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians, after sacking coach Martin Koopman, returned to winning ways as they moved to ninth on the league table with 15 points.

Hearts got off to a brilliant start after Hamza Issah headed in from close range after being beautifully teed up by Salifu Ibrahim.

The game was very frantic in the opening minutes, with Hearts creating all the chances.

Enock Asubonteng should have made it two if not for the superb save from Accra Lions goalkeeper Daniel Afful.

Accra Lions grabbed the equaliser in the 27th minute through captain Abass Salifu Samari, who headed in from close range with goalkeeper Richmond Ayi fumbling in the post.

Yayaha Mohammed had a glorious opportunity to give Accra Lions the lead on the stroke of halftime but skewed his effort narrowly wide.

The second half started with both sides on the front foot searching for the lead, but it was Accra Lions who were on top as they kept the ball very well.

Chances in the second half were very few, and Jordan Otanga came close for Hearts in the 75th minute, but his header on target was feeble.

Substitute Amponsah scored a spectacular goal in the 87th minute to secure all three points for Accra Hearts of Oak.

GNA

