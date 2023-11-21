By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi Nov. 21, GNA – Ya-Na Abukari II the overlord of Dagbon has called on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to run a clean campaign against his leading opponent former President John Dramani Mahama.

He explained that although Vice President Bawumia was his son, former President John Dramani Mahama was also his son and a former President representing the largest opposition in the country to be re-elected as President and should not be an enemy.

Ya-Na Abukari II made the call in a speech read on his behalf when the Vice President who doubles as the flagbearer of NPP visited Gbewaa Palace in Yendi as part of his thank you tour of Northern Region. He advised him not to let his team mislead him because it was him that the good Lord had chosen to lead his party.

He reminded him that his team was supposed to translate his thoughts and ideals including what all of them previously agreed on into action.

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a response said the thank you tour was for him to thank the Overlord of Dagbon because six months ago he went to him to seek his blessings to contest as a flagbearer of NPP which he won after contesting with 10 contestants.

He said the victory was for him and the Overlord of Dagbon and he came with party Officials and the ministers to thank him (Ya-Na) and appealed to him to pray for him for the 2024 election.

According to him the 2024 campaign was for them to showcae what he and John Mahama would do for the North and Ghana as a whole.

Alhaji Alhassan Shani Saibu, the Northern Regional Minister said that after eight years the NPP had to get a flagbearer of which the Vice President contested and won.

He said the National Chairman of the Party Mr. Stephen Ntim had brought the Vice President to introduce him to the overlord of Dagbon.

He thanked Ya-Na for presenting a ram and large quantity of yams to vice president and his encourage. He said from Yendi they would move to Damango to visit the overlord of Damango.

GNA

