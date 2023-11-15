AmaliTech, Access Bank launch “Coding for Kids” initiative to shape future of Tech-savvy young minds 

Accra, Nov 15 – AmaliTech, an IT training and services company in Ghana with offices in Germany and Rwanda, is proud to announce a promising partnership with Access Bank (Ghana) to launch a further “Coding for Kids” (C4K) initiative.

This initiative, first launched in 2021, is designed to provide training in coding, foster creativity, and prepare kids aged 9 – 14 years for the future of work, with a particular focus on underserved communities in Ghana.

The collaboration, initiated in September 2023, has already made significant strides in promoting STEM education and digital skills development.

Partnership for Digital Empowerment

The partnership with Access Bank is a testament to the commitment of both organisations to promoting digital empowerment and drive positive change in Ghana.

Access Bank has committed to providing funding to establish extracurricular coding clubs in up to ten public schools in the Takoradi region, providing coding education free-of-charge for 750 kids, and ensuring that they are well-prepared for the demands of the digital age.

Educators, in the person of ICT teachers, undergo hands-on training sessions from AmaliTech and receive instruction in programming languages such as Python, HTML/CSS, and Scratch through both virtual and in-person methods.

Equipping children as digital leaders of tomorrow

AmaliTech’s partnership with Access Bank is not just strategic but passionately purposeful, as it is hinged on driving positive change in the field of technology education in Ghana with a special focus on children – who are the digital leaders of tomorrow.

The C4K initiative and broader CSR initiatives exemplify the organisation’s dedication to creating a brighter future for young minds and underserved communities in Ghana and potentially beyond.

The social business AmaliTech offers young digital talent in sub-Saharan Africa a professional career path in the information and communication technology sector.

The young talent has the opportunity to participate in the free, three-to-nine-month training programme, with subsequent career prospects at the AmaliTech Service Centre.

The high-quality digital services provided here are offered in Europe, and the surpluses are directly reinvested in further training and social projects in Africa. This cycle helps to drive the economy in Africa, sustainably consolidate industry and increase growth potential.

AmaliTech is committed to driving inclusion and diversity in the tech industry and leading by example.

A focus is placed on enabling women, in particular, to access the digital sector and support them in their career paths.

AmaliTech is supported through the Digital Skills Accelerator Africa (DSAA) e.V. by the Special Initiative “Decent Work for a Just Transition” of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Under the Invest for Jobs brand, the Special Initiative aims to team up with companies to create good jobs and training opportunities as well as to improve working conditions in currently eight partner countries in Africa.

The Special Initiative is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, among others.

Through the UN’s Decent Jobs for Youth Initiative, AmaliTech has committed to train over 3,000 individuals and create more than 1,000 direct jobs in Ghana and Rwanda by 2025.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

