Akosombo Dam Spillage: BernHoffman Care Foundation donates to victims 

Accra, Nov. 8, GNA-African Charity Organisation, the BernHoffman Care Foundation, has donated relief items to persons in the Volta region affected by the spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

The items, valued at over GH¢35,000, included rice, cooking oil, drinks, drinking water, toiletries and sanitary material, among other essentials, were to meet the needs of those adversely affected by the floodwaters.

The items were distributed to residents in Tokpo in North Tongu in the Volta region with the assistance of the Assembly Man for that electoral area, Mr Israel Kweku Animie.

Speaking on behalf of Dr Bernadette Naa Hoffman, President of the Foundation, a member of the team, Mr Collins Cobblah sympathised with the displaced persons and appealed to them to take personal hygiene more seriously in the wake of the disaster.

The Foundation, he indicated, had taken note of the devastating impact of the dam spillage on the lives and livelihoods of people in the communities surrounding the dam, the reason Dr Hoffman had marshalled support for affected inhabitants.

“We are here to assure all of you that we will not relent in our efforts to support you and that your safety and wellbeing are our top priorities,” he stated.

Mr Cobblah expressed concern about the health implications the flooding could have in the affected communities and urged parents to be cautious and take care of their young ones to avoid casualties.

“Let’s take care of the children who are our future leaders. Let’s be mindful we don’t send them to places where they’re likely to drown. Also important is the need to practice personal hygiene to stay healthy in these difficult times,” he charged the inhabitants.

The Assembly Man for the area and some of the recipients thanked Dr Hoffman and the Foundation for the gesture and appealed for increased support

“We’re exceedingly grateful for your benevolence and it’s our prayer that God replenishes you mightily so we get to benefit some more. We’re still appealing for more from other individuals and groups to put smiles on the faces of these displaced people. The floods have displaced many people , who are now staying with friends and family. And already, there are reports of small quarrels over food and space,” one of the affected persons stated.

The flooding caused by the spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams forced many communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta region to evacuate, leaving them with no choice but to live in makeshift structures in the meantime.

Per data from the National Disaster Management Office (NADMO), there are 21 camps in the North Tongu Constituency alone.

In all, some 36,000 people have been displaced by the dam spillage which commenced on September 15, 2023.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

