Agyei Elizabeth crowned Miss Knustford 2023

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 10, GNA – Ms. Agyei Elizabeth Otiwa, a level 300 Nursing Student at Knutsford University, has been crowned Miss Knustford 2023 after an epic grand finale at the school’s auditorium.

The 2023 edition of Miss. Knustford witnessed amazing presentation skills by this year’s finalists as Agyei Elizabeth impressed judges with her output and went on to wear the crown.

Ms. Evelyn Amprofi, a marketing student, emerged as the first runner-up, while Ms. Andoh Georgina, a Nursing student, was adjudged the second runner-up of the pageant.

Other contestants who made it to the grand finale include Francisca Sedinam, level 400 and Rebecca Mensah, level 200 who also showcased their skills in African Cultural display and dance.

The winner Ms. Agyei Elizabeth was awarded a full-year scholarship, a customised sash, ambassadorial, responsibilities, and while the second and third winners also secured a semester scholarship.

Nana Yaw Kwakye-Boadu, Chief Executive Officer of EduEnter Group Ghana, organisers of the pageant expressed excitement with the turnout of the event and excellent task pitching by the contestants.

“This year’s event was successful, and the finalists displayed very good presentation skills. I want to congratulate all the winners and urge them to successfully carry out their task of sustaining the environment through innovative recycling,” he said.

Nana Kwakye-Boadu also expressed his gratitude to the Pro-Chancellor,Mr John Kwamena Essel and the Management of Knutsford for their support as well as the sponsors.

This year’s pageantry, which is themed “Projecting our Africanness through Scholarly Education,” seeks to demonstrate the rich cultural heritage of African society.

The pageant was powered by EduEnter Group Ghana in collaboration with the Student Representative Council of Knustford University, one of Africa’s most prestigious university colleges in Ghana.

GNA



Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

