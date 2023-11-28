ADDRO donates pads, learning materials to students at Zaring JHS

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Zaring (U/E), Nov 28 GNA – The Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organisation (ADDRO), has donated pads, boxes of books, pens, and pencils to students of Zaring Junior High School in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The gesture by the organisation formed part of its work in promoting gender equality and social inclusion interventions, with funding support from the Episcopal Relief Development, United States of America (USA).

It also formed part of its activities for this year`s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence in recognition of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, held on the theme “Unite, Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls.”

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an international civil society-led campaign that takes place each year and commences on November 25 and ends of December 10, the International Day for the Elimination of Gender-Based Violence.

Madam Rebecca Lariba Seidu, Gender Officer, ADDRO, sensitising the students on gender-based violence, indicated that the objective was to create awareness and inspire the young people to be non-violent in their relationships and deal with the negative impacts of gender-based violence on society.

It was also to create a platform for awakening and reflection by participants to identify in little ways on the personal and community levels that they could invest in to help reduce gender-based violence.

She noted that violence against women and girls was human rights violation that had been perpetuated for decades, and it was important to learn the signs of abuse and how society could help to prevent the phenomenon.

“The examples we set for the younger generation shape the way they think about gender, respect, and human rights, and we all have a role within our society to play in ending violence against women and girls,” she stated.

She urged the students to be non-violent and live in harmony among themselves, emphasizing that gender-based violence is harmful and affects everyone directly or indirectly.

Madam Grace Avuura, the Headmistress of the school, thanked ADDRO for the donation while emphasizing that the donation of the sanitary pads and books was helpful and would go a long way to help the students learn.

She added that, “especially the girls, some cannot afford the sanitary pads when they are in their periods, so it would help them to be comfortable and be able to learn on such occasions.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

