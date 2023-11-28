Chamber for Local Governance endorses 24-hour economy proposal

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Nov. 28, GNA – The Chamber for Local Governance (ChaLoG) has expressed optimism that implementing a 24-hour economy policy has the greatest potential to revolutionise the local governance landscape in Ghana.

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, recently announced his intention to institute a 24-hour economy policy in Ghana if voted for during the 2024 general election.

ChaLoG, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema, responding to the announcement, said after analysing its potential impact on the revenue generation drive and the corresponding improvement in the public service delivery by district assemblies, it had endorsed the said proposal.

“ChaLoG wishes to endorse the 24-hour economy policy in its entirety as well as agree totally with the Ghana Trades Union Congress’ (TUC’s) description of the policy as a game changer.”

It noted that apart from revolutionising the local governance landscape, it would also give true meaning to the concepts of decentralisation and citizen participation.

It believed the policy, if fully implemented, would improve local economic development by creating more income-generating activities, adding that it would also lead to an increment in the total revenues collected by the central government, which would lead to an automatic increment in the five percent share of total revenues collected and deposited into the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) for MMDAs to undertake more developmental projects.

The Chamber added that the 24-hour economy would increase revenue generation through the collection of night tolls, which had currently become difficult to collect as the Assembly Task Forces do not work beyond 1700 hours across the country.

ChaLoG added that it would facilitate the easy collection of property rate taxes, as currently, due to the closing time for officers of the assemblies, revenue collectors do not get to meet most rate payers at home, as most of the rate payers too were at work.

It noted that other benefits of such a policy included MMDA’s being able to execute proper development control, promote greater security for local citizens, improve sanitation and waste management, and also create more informal jobs.

“ChaLoG is convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the policy is sound and properly thought through.”

GNA

