Adaklu Kodzobi citizens to begin Bliza festival on Friday

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), Nov. 02 GNA – The people of Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district will this Friday, begin their Bliza (Corn Festival) celebration by hiking the Adaklu mountain.

It is the first-time people would be taking this adventure since the festival was instituted some 40 years ago.

Mr. Matthew Wormenor, Chairman of the Bliza Planning Committee, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in a telephone interview.

He said though the hiking would be an adventure, it would also serve as a keep fit exercise, adding that, prizes would be given to the first ten people who will reach the summit of the mountain.

The Chairman said other activities earmarked for the festival which would be climaxed with a fundraising durbar on Saturday, November 11 include a cleanup exercise, a story telling and riddle competition, health screening and a film show.

He said the others are youth day, ‘jama’ and borborbor nights.

Mr. Wormenor hinted that several dignitaries and communities have been invited to grace the occasion including Dr. Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister who is the guest of honour and Mr. Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu.

The others he said are Professor Lydia Aziato, Vice Chancellor of University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho and Prof. Ben Hoenyenuga, Vice Chancellor of Ho Technical University and Madam Juliana Kpedekpo, Adaklu District Chief Executive.

The Chairman mentioned some of the communities as Abutia Kloe and Awudome Avenui in the Ho West District, Logba Tota in the Afadzato South district, Goviefe Todzi in the South Dayi district and all the communities in the Adaklu district.

He said the funds raised at the durbar would be used to complete the community’s Information Centre.

GNA

