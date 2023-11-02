Plan International Ghana supports Tadze flood victims 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Tadze (V/R), Nov. 02, GNA – Plan International Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has donated relief items to flood victims in Tadze in the South Tongu district.

The items included 1,000 bags of drinking water, bags of rice, sacks of corn flour, sacks of gari, mosquito nets and repellants, cartons of cooking oil, baby diapers, sanitary towels, and packs of toiletries.

Mr Sulemana Hor Gbana, the Regional Manager, Plan International, said the donation was to empathize with people affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

He said the organisation as part of its corporate social responsibilities, supported and empowered children, young people, communities, families, and civil societies.

Mr Gbana said they had also taken notice of the devastating impact of the spillage on the lives and livelihoods of people in the community while calling for more support to victims.

He said the Organisation would ensure that everyone in the community gets the necessary support.

Mr Suraju Baba, the Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in the district received the donation on behalf of the victims lauded the NGO for joining hands to support the victims.

“I am grateful that Plan International Ghana made this donation today., This is mainly for the people of Tadze and its neighbouring villages, so I shall make sure everything is fairly distributed,” he said.

Mr Baba, however, appealed to individuals and organisations to keep supporting the victims in South Tongu.

He said ” much attention was given to those in North Tongu. This is not helping to remedy the situation. I urge our donors to also focus on the victims in South Tongu “.

The Tadze residents thanked Plan International Ghana for the donations and asserted that their kind gesture was exemplary.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

