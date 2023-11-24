24 schools qualify for 2023 STEMNNOVATION finals

By Jesse Ampah

Accra, Nov. 07, GNA – Twenty-four Senior High Schools (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools have qualified for this year’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) competition “STEMNNOVATION” finals.

From November 14 to November 15, 2023, the schools will display their innovative STEM projects in urban gardening, clean water, and flexible electricity use in Accra.

This year’s competition had 249 applications, with 116 schools selected to begin the regional competition and 24 qualifying for the grand finale.

Ms. Afra Sika Mensah, Deputy Coordinator at the Free Senior High School Secretariat, stated that this year’s edition was unique and would provide pupils with an opportunity to highlight their talents and creativity.

She said the winner and all other award winners would receive cash prizes, computers, accessories, and souvenirs from the event sponsors.

STEMNNOVATION is an annual inter-school competition designed specifically for SHS and TVET schools.

The competition aims to help students design STEM projects that solve societal concerns, with the goal of promoting STEM education.

