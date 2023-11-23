115 killed by Israeli attacks on Lebanon during border clashes: military source

BEIRUT, Nov. 23, (Xinhua/GNA) – A total of 115 people have been killed in Lebanon as of Wednesday, since border clashes with Israel started in early October, a Lebanese military source said.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Israel stepped up its assaults on Wednesday, by using heavy artillery to hit the outskirts of 28 towns and villages in southern Lebanon.

The source said Israeli drones and warplanes, on Wednesday destroyed six homes and damaged 20 more in southern Lebanon.

In the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, the bodies of two civilians were recovered from the rubble of a house, destroyed by Israel on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced that there were Israeli casualties, after its fighters had attacked Israel’s military positions in the villages of al-Malikiyah, al-Bayada and al-Marj, as well as the settlement of Miskav Am.

The Lebanon-Israel border, witnessed increased tension for over six weeks, after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, fired dozens of rockets toward Shebaa Farms on Oct. 8, in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel the previous day, prompting the Israeli forces to respond by firing heavy artillery toward several areas in southeastern Lebanon.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

