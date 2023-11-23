Two TEIN branches hold unity Walk in Sissala East

By Mohammed Balu, GNA

Tumu, (UWR), Nov 2023, GNA – The Tumu College of Education and the Midwifery Training School have undertaken a joint walk in the spirit of unity of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The walk of the tertiary branch of both schools numbering over 200 students started the walk as early as 5:30 am until 8:00 am when Mr Razak Majama Navri, the Sissala East Chairman of the NDC addressed them.

He said whilst they walked, they should comport themselves and stay away from trouble with other road users.

He advised them to use the opportunity to reflect on the harsh economic conditions of the country and stay well to vote in the coming year to ensure the NDC won power to rescue the country from the abject poverty.

Mr Navri advised them to take their academic work seriously as students and ensure they pass to become great future leaders of Ghana.

Mr Zuuri Benjamin the TEIN president of Tumu College of Education said the unity walk was meant to galvanise support towards voting out the NPP in 2024.

According to him the main aim of the unity walk was to bring together TEIN members as well as NDC sympathizers on campus together to create unity among them and to create public awareness of their readiness to sacrifice and do everything legally possible to bring the NDC to power in 2024.

GNA

