10,818 people in Gaza killed since war began, Hamas-run ministry says

Gaza, Nov. 10, (dpa/GNA) – The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip has risen to 10,818 since the start of the war more than a month ago, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

More than 27,000 people have been injured, the Hamas-controlled authority said.

Among the dead are 4,412 children and young people, it said.

The latest rise comes after the authorities announced a death toll of more than 10,500 Palestinians on Tuesday.

The figures cannot be independently verified.

This is by far the largest number of Palestinian deaths during a war in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The war began after the worst massacre in Israel’s history, carried out by terrorists from Hamas and other extremist Palestinian groups on October 7.

More than 1,400 people were killed on the Israeli side, among them many women, children and young people.

GNA

