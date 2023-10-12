YOVI calls on government, stakeholders to invest in girls’ rights

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Oct 12, GNA – Youth Development and Voice Initiative (YOVI), a non-government organisation, has called on government, organisations, and individuals to recognise the importance of investing in girls’ rights.

It said it was a shared responsibility to nurture girls’ leadership potential and safeguard their well-being and to ensure that no girl was left behind.

This was contained in a statement issued by YOVI, signed by Mr Hussein Rahman, its Executive Director and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale.

The statement was in commemoration of this year’s International Day of the Girl-Child.

The statement said the YOVI was proud to unite with the global community in observing this year’s International Day of the Girl, an annual celebration dedicated to highlighting and advocating for the rights and well-being of girls worldwide.

It said this year’s theme, “Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being”, encapsulated the essence of YOVI’s mission – to work together with stakeholders, development partners, and communities towards the sustainable and inclusive socio-economic transformation of communities.

It said: “We firmly believe that girls possess the essential capacity to be leaders in their communities, actively influencing policies and practices that impact their lives. By investing in their rights, we are not only empowering them as individuals, we are also investing in a more equitable and promising future for all.”

The statement said the YOVI, in aligning with the theme, pledged to empower girls with the knowledge, skills, and resources required to assume leadership roles within their communities.

It said YOVI also pledged to advocate passionately for the eradication of gender-based discrimination and violence in all its forms as well as create and maintain safe spaces where girls could voice their opinions and concerns, confident that their voices would be heard and respected.

YOVI further pledged to collaborate closely with governmental bodies, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to advance the rights of girls and facilitate meaningful change.

GNA

