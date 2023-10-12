UG-Carnegie Scholars Network celebrates legacy of Prof Emerita Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Oct 11, GNA – The University of Ghana (UG) – Carnegie Scholars Network has lauded Professor Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu, Director, Building a New Generation of Academics in Africa (BaNGA-Africa) Project on her elevation to the highly revered status of Professor Emerita.

A statement issued on behalf of UG- Carnegie Scholars Network, which was written by Dr Richmond Acquah-Coleman, Dr Collins Badu Agyemang and Prof David Dodoo-Arhin, dubbed “Celebrating an Empowering Leader: The Legacy of Professor Emerita Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu”, said they were proud to celebrate her appointment as Professor Emerita, Animal Biology and Conservation Science.

It said in the annals of Ghana’s academic and environmental sectors, few luminaries shine as brightly as Prof Emerita Ntiamoa-Baidu.

The statement, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency said Prof Emerita Ntiamoa-Baidu’s achievements, spanning across decades, stand as a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence, education, and environmental conservation.

“As we chronicle her contributions, it is clear that Prof Emerita Ntiamoa-Baidu’s journey offers not just an inspiring narrative but also an exemplar for future leaders,” it said.

Touching on Academic Brilliance and Passion, the statement said embarking on her academic journey with a First Class Bachelor of Science (BSc) Zoology Degree from the UG, she furthered her studies with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from Edinburgh University.

It said not resting on her academic laurels, Prof Emerita Ntiamoa-Baidu’s rise through Head of Department, Dean of the School of Graduate Studies, to the position of foundation Acting Pro-Vice Chancellor – Research, Innovation and Development at the UG exemplifies her dedication to the institution and her field.

It noted that her research, centered on wildlife ecology, had resulted in over 100 publications, shedding light on various aspects of biodiversity and environmental conservation.

Adding that yet, her legacy goes beyond personal achievements.

The statement said Prof Emerita Ntiamoa-Baidu had shown an unmatched zeal for nurturing young talent, raising over $10M since 2011, directly benefitting more than 4000 scholars of the UG and other West African universities.

It said over 300 PhD and MPhil graduates owe their accomplishments to the scholarships and programs she initiated.

It reiterated that her vision also led to the establishment of notable University departments and initiatives, including the Office of Research, Innovation and Development, the Pan African Doctoral Academy, the Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability Studies, and the UG Office of Institutional Advancement.

With regards to a Global Force in Environmental Conservation, the statement said internationally, Prof Emerita Ntiamoa-Baidu’s repute was undeniable.

It said serving as the Director for World Wide Fund (WWF) International Africa and Madagascar Programme in Switzerland, she wielded her expertise to make tangible impacts in environmental conservation.

The statement said her roles as the Advisor on biodiversity issues for BHP Billiton, Member of the Council of BirdLife International, and Chair of the Ramsar Convention’s Scientific and Technical Review Panel further underscore her global influence.

In 1998, she was among the select five African environmental experts to meet then US President, Bill Clinton.

By 2005, her voice resonated at the World Summit Civil Society Hearings in New York, championing environment and biodiversity concerns.

Closer to home, her visionary leadership birthed institutions like the Ghana Wildlife Society and the Centre for African Wetlands.

These establishments not only contribute to local conservation efforts but also aim at strengthening wetland research and management across 12 West African countries.

As a Leader Beyond Academia, the statement said Prof Ntiamoa-Baidu’s leadership transcends the confines of academia.

It said her extensive management experience encompasses everything from institutional development to resource mobilization; adding that whether managing multicultural teams, spearheading large donor-funded programs, or evaluating policies and projects, her adeptness was clear.

It said today, as the Board Chair of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) and Principal Representative of the Government of Ghana on the Ghana/USA Power Compact, she continues to mold the future, fostering integration of conservation, development, and poverty alleviation.

It said an Illustrious Daughter of Morso Crowned among the Best of Achievers

On the 28th of April 2023, Prof Emerita Ntiamoa-Baidu was among 18 distinguished personalities, honored with Doctor of Laws, honoris causa.

It said Prof Emerita Ntiamoa-Baidu was indeed an institutional builder, particularly for her commitment to providing young researchers with opportunities to grow, thrive and succeed.

“In celebrating Prof Emerita Ntiamoa-Baidu, we are not just applauding her personal achievements but also recognizing the countless lives she has impacted,” the statement said.

It underscored that her story serves as a beacon, illuminating the path for budding academics, environmentalists, and leaders.

The statement said as Ghana, and indeed the world, strides forward, the legacy of Prof Emerita Ntiamoa-Baidu remains a guiding light, reminding them of the power of dedication, vision, and empowerment.

It said the UG Carnegie Scholars Network (UG- CSN) was proud to see Prof Emerita Ntiamoa-Baidu’s excellence, dedicated service, visionary, and empowering leadership earned her the honour of Professor Emerita Animal Biology and Conservation Science.

