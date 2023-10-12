Togbe Afede XIV optimistic about Hearts of Oak’s league triumph despite slow start

By Simon Asare

Accra, Oct. 12, GNA – Togbe Afede XIV, Executive Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, has expressed confidence in club’s ability to win another league title despite their slow start to the season.

The Phobians have had a difficult start to the 2023/24 betPawa Ghana Premier League, having accumulated four points from a possible 12 points.

Speaking at the club’s 5th Annual General Meeting, Togbe Afede XIV stated that massive investment had gone into the recruitment of new players, but results were not going as expected.

“We have made very good recruitment but have had a slow start. You will recall that in the year we won the double (2020/21) we even had a worse start than this, but we are confident that we would recover and meet the expectations of the Hearts family.

“We have solid defenders who are national-class players, and we have good midfielders. Very soon, I am sure we will be able to deliver the results, but anyway, I believe we are on the right course,” he said.

Togbe Afede XIV also urged fans to be patient with the technical direction of the club, as the board also put in place measures to do its best to steer the club to success.

Accra Hearts of Oak would travel to Sogakope to face Heart of Lions in matchday five of the 2023/24 betPawa Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

