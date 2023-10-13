Young girls must embrace TVET to gain economic independence – UHAG

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, Oct. 13, GNA – Young girls have been urged to take advantage of the technical and vocational education and training the Government has rolled-out to guarantee their economic independence in the future.

They could also enrol in hair dressing apprenticeship, which is very accessible, to acquire lifelong employable skills.

Mrs Mary Berchie, the National President of United Hairdressers Association of Ghana (UHAG), said skills acquisition, in any form, was a tool for productivity enhancement and poverty reduction.

Speaking at the United Hair Seminar 2023, organised for members of the Association in Kumasi, she noted that a lot needed to be done by the beauty industry to attract more girls to bridge the skills gap.

The seminar was on the theme: “Building a Sustainable Economy through Empowering Women in the Beauty Industry,” attended by UHAG members nationwide to deliberate on service improvement to ensure their wellbeing.

It was also aimed at finding ways to attract more girls into the profession to empower them to be self-reliant and contribute effectively to national development.

She said TVET education had helped most of the youth to gain employable skills and that UHAG would complement government’s efforts by helping young girls from deprived communities to acquire skills.

Mrs Berchie urged ladies in the beauty industry to be courteous in their jobs, to draw more customers.

Nana Ama Achiaa, Otumfuo Fontomfrom Hemaa, advised girls to learn a trade to avoid being enslaved to men, while urging them to abstain from early sex to prevent unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections.

Madam Faustina Agyeiwaa, a beautician from Goaso, called on the Government to support the beauty industry as the professionals also contributed to the country’s economic development.

GNA

