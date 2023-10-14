World Food Day: Actions needed to address water, food safety -NGO 

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, Oct. 14, GNA – Mr. Daniel Reynolds, Founder, Amen Institute, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has called for immediate actions to address water and food safety considering recent environmental challenges.

Mr. Reynolds said immediate action was necessary due to the recent threats to water and food safety, including illegal mining operations (galamsey) and other water pollution activities.

He said this on the sidelines of the 43rd Observance of World Food Day celebration and float at the forecourt of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The 43rd edition of World Food Day is under the theme, “Water is life; water is food; leave no one behind”.

Mr Reynolds called for collaborative efforts aimed at tackling those existential threats to promote food and water safety.

He said his outfit was keenly interested in activities and efforts aimed at eradicating hunger in Ghana, hence the collaboration with relevant agencies and organisations to mark the 43rd edition of World Food Day.

In support of that, the Amen Institute would donate some food crops from its farm to the Osu Children Home as part of the activities earmarked to commemorate World Food Day.

“We want to eradicate hunger in Ghana. We thought it was very thoughtful that we often engage an institution like the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the United Nations to collaborate with them so that we donate the food to them to present it to the Osu Children Home,’’ he said.

According to the World Bank, two billion people across the globe have no access to safe water.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, 387 million people have no access to basic drinking water services.

Mr Abbey Mensah, also a representative from Amen Institute, called for all-year round advocacy to create awareness about the importance of water and the need to protect it from pollution.

He said the partnership between Amen Institute and agencies such as the United Nations, World Food Programme, and Ministry of Agriculture to commemorate this year’s edition was due to the agencies’ interest in improving food security in the country.

Mr Gilbert Xorlanyo Ampeh, Deputy Director in Charge of Finance and Administration, Ministry of Food and Agriculture, advised the public to avoid illegal activities that destroyed the country’s water bodies for the health and safety of all.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

