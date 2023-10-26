Women encouraged to rise against discrimination, make their voices heard

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA – Dr. Charity Binka, former board member, African Women Development Network (FEMNET), a feminist advocacy group, has pushed counterparts to speak up against discriminatory actions against women.

She said it was particularly important that the voices of women are heard becuase they have been disproportionately impacted in the world of leadership, work, family, community and society at large.

Dr Binka made the call at the opening of a four-day feminist conference in Accra.

The conference, dubbed Feminist COP, was organised by the FEMNET.

The Feminist COP was co-convened prior to the up-coming 28th session of the United Nations (UN) climate conference of Party (COP28), which would be an opportunity for feminists, climate activists, indigenous leaders, girls and young women advocates to connect, reflect, strategize and co-design ways to engage and show up at up coming COP 28 in Dubai in November.

The FEMNET group, made up of 35 participants, are discussing issues affecting women in their respective countries, to enable them make inputs to the climate change discusssion at the COP 28 in November

Dr Binka noted that for decades, feminists and activists had worked tireless to challenge and dismantle structures and systems of exploitation and discrimination, and ensuring a world that was just, inclusive, sustainable and transformative.

However, this can only happen if women are given the opportunity to participate in decision-making and have their voices heard, she said, adding that “the world would be a better place if more women were given leadership positions.”

However, this could only happen if women were placed at the forefront to be part of the decision-making process and make their voices heard, adding that the world would be a better place if more women were put in leadership positions.

“We need to be intentional and deliberate on issues affecting us, and fight for a better place. We need a different group of women and men who believe in the gender issue, the discrimination and challenges we face due to our absence from the decision making table.

“We have all it takes to be in leadership positions, we have all it takes to change the narrative, so let’s be disruptive as we can to make sure that our voices are heard,” she said.

Anna Songole, FEMNET Member, told the Ghana News Agency that key strategy for the feminist COP was to bring women into spaces where they were able to speak freely and ensure that they understood the structural issues affecting them.

“We are facing a lot of challenges in society, knowing fully well that we are not going to achieve many of these things at the moment, we need to strengthen advocacy to enable more people understand the structural issues to keep up the fight until our voices are heard.”

The Feminist conference is expected to result in the development of concrete demands and recommendations, which would serve as a valuable advocacy tool, compelling decision-makers, for COP28 organizers to take gender-responsive and equitable action in climate policies and negotiations.

The FEMNET included participants from Community activists at the frontline of the climate crisis, African feminists and climate activists; journalists; and implementing partners of the African Activists for Climate Justice (AACJ) project from Ghana, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Central African Republic, Nigeria and Mozambique.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

