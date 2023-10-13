WFP, partners hold caterer training, cooking demonstration at Tolon 

By Albert Futukpor

Tolon (N/R), Oct 13, GNA – A caterer training and cooking demonstration, has been held for some caterers, cooks, matrons, and school health teachers from Tolon Senior High and some Junior High Schools in the Tolon District to help improve the nutrition for quality school meals.

As part of the exercise, parboiled unpolished rice (rice which has not been polished to get rid of its nutritional quality) was promoted as it contained a lot of nutrients, which was good for children (students), who needed them for proper growth and well-being.

It was organised at Tolon SHS in the Northern Region by the World Food Programme (WFP) in partnership with Ghana Education Service, Ghana School Feeding Programme and National Food Buffer Stock Company.

Madam Hikimatu Tunteiya Mohammed, Programme Policy Officer at WFP, speaking during the event, said micronutrient deficiencies in the country were too high, especially in the Northern region, hence promoting the use of parboiled unpolished rice cooked in its raw state for the children.

The exercise formed part of activities by the WFP to mark this year’s World Food Day.

Madam Veronica Quartey, Programme Officer, Nutrition, Ghana Health Service, underscored the importance of food to the human body and said food was essential for growth and well-being hence the need to eat good and balanced meal to grow well.

Madam Quartey advised caterers and cooks to cook in a way to conserve the nutrients in the food by buying fresh foods, adding “Do not cut leafy vegetables in the morning and cook them in the afternoon.”

She urged caterers to provide fruits for the children in addition to the meals.

Hajia Katumi Natogmah Attah, Northern Regional Director of Education lauded the initiative and said it would help to improve the health of school children.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

