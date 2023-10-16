UTV Invasion: Court fines 16 persons GHC2,400.00 each

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA – The Achimota District Court has sentenced 16 persons who invaded the United Television (UTV) premises last week to a fine of 200 penalty units each, equivalent to GHC 2,400.00.

In default they would serve three months imprisonment each.

They were also ordered by the Court to sign a bond to be of good behaviour and in default, serve six months imprisonment in hard labour.

The 16 persons were charged for being on the premises for unlawful purpose.

They admitted the offence and were, therefore, convicted on their own pleas and sentenced accordingly.

The Court heard that the 16 accused persons, now convicts, invaded the United Television (UTV) studios at Tesano on October 7, 2023.

The Court was told that they were arrested following reports by the management of UTV and the Ministry of Information.

On October 7, 2023, the convicts entered the UTV Studios and disrupted a live programme and were arrested by the police.

GNA

