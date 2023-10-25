UNICEF: 2,360 children killed by Israel in Gaza Strip 

New York, Oct. 25, (dpa/GNA) - The UN Children’s Fund UNICEF has said that 2,360 children have died in Israel’s counterattacks in the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’ October 7 attacks on southern Israel.

The aid group said 5,364 children have been injured, citing reports without naming sources. UNICEF spoke of “relentless attacks.”

Since the surprise Hamas attacks on October 7, Israel’s army has been bombing targets in the Gaza Strip and preparing a ground offensive in the sealed-off coastal area.

“The situation in the Gaza Strip is a growing stain on our collective conscience. The rate of death and injuries of children simply staggering,” said Adele Khodr, UNICEF regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

The Gaza Strip is suffering from acute water shortages, with severe consequences for children, who make up about 50% of the population, UNICEF said.

UNICEF urged all parties to agree to a ceasefire, provide humanitarian access and release all hostages.

GNA

