UHAS SRC Presidential hopeful promises scholarship for brilliant but needy students

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Oct. 6, GNA – Mr Gabriel Agbanyo, the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) Students’ Representative Council (SRC) Presidential hopeful has promised to re-strategise the school’s scholarship programme to benefit needy but brilliant students.

Mr Agbanyo, who is also a member of the pioneer batch of UHAS in 2012, noted that his leadership was poised to administer better relations among students to benefit all.

The former President of Nurses and Midwives Students Association of UHAS, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that his administration would seek to facilitate the recruitment of alumni members as staff of the university.

“I would also seek sponsorship for the awards category during graduation,” he said.

Mr Agbanyo also pledged to prioritise the formation of multi-stakeholder partnerships and collaborations as well as organising campus events such as reunions, homecoming, and networking activities.

He told the GNA that he would help establish the Alumni Aid Fund for students and the formation of the Alumni ‘Foreign Chapter.’

“I will also create a database for members for effective communication, whilst championing their welfare.”

Mr Agbanyo, who is also a former student of Anlo Senior High School (Anseco), obtained a BSc in Nursing and, a master’s in public health Epidemiology.

The University of Health and Allied Science was established in 2012 and currently runs 21 undergraduate and several postgraduate programmes in eight other schools.

The election is expected to be held this month and Mr Agbanyo remains the only candidate for the position.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

