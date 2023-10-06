Driver jailed for defiling 14-year-old girl in taxicab

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), Oct. 6, GNA – A driver, who defiled a 14-year-old girl in his taxicab with registration number GE 2022-17 has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour by the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

Samuel Implame, 20, charged with defilement, pleaded guilty to the offence and the court convicted him on his own plea.

Police Chief Inspector Joseph Lartey, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu, that the complainant is a food vendor and mother of the victim resides at Nankaba, while Implame live at cemetery road, all in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

On August 22, this year, at about 2100 hours, the victim boarded a Toyota Corolla taxicab driven by the accused at Number Three, a suburb of Prestea to Nankaba.

He said the accused refused to take the victim to her destination and instead drove her through the town, but the victim, sensing danger, started screaming for help.

The convict quickly rolled out the vehicles tinted window glasses to prevent her from attracting public attention.

Chief Inspector Lartey said at about 2330 hours, accused took the victim to a remote area at Enyinam where he parked the vehicle, forcibly remove the victims’ panties and had sex with her in the vehicle.

Not satisfied, Implame took the victim to a spot near the Ankobra bungalows and sexually assaulted the victim in the cab again.

Prosecution said on August 28, at about 0100 hours, the accused who felt he was through with his mission, took the victim to her destination and went into hiding.

Chief Inspector Lartey said when the victim got home, she narrated her ordeal to her mother in tears because she could not endure the pains.

A report was made to the police in Prestea by the complainant and a medical form was issued to her to seek medical attention for the victim.

Prosecution said a medical officer at the Prestea Government hospital, after examining the victim, endorsed the medical form and same was returned to the police.

He said Implame was later apprehended from his hideout by the police and during investigation claimed the victim agreed to have sex with him.

According to Chief Inspector Lartey, the taxicab was found abandoned by the roadside at Modern City in Prestea and was moved to the police station and impounded.

GNA

