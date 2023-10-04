Uganda’s women rugby coach confident ahead Olympic qualifier in Tunisia

KAMPALA, Oct. 3 (Xinhua/GNA) – Uganda’s head coach, Charles Onen, has expressed confidence in his team’s preparation, ahead of the Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens tournament 2023, which will also act as the Paris Olympic Games 2024 qualifier.

The tournament, which is set to attract eight teams, will take place on October 14-15 in the Tunisian town of Monastir.

“We are putting in a lot of work and the team is looking very sharp. Over time, our players have gained the experience and we are confident the team, will perform well in Tunisia,” a confident Onen told Xinhua on Monday.

Uganda is placed in Group A alongside reigning champions South Africa, Zimbabwe, and hosts Tunisia. In the last tournament, last year, Uganda finished fourth, while Madagascar came second and Tunisia won bronze.

Group B features Ghana, Kenya, Zambia, and Madagascar. The winner will automatically qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

Uganda’s squad:

Agnes Nakuya, Grace Auma, Lydia Namabiro, Peace Lekuru, Sarah Kirabo, Yvonne Najjuma, Mary Gloria Ayot, Maimunah Nassozi, Sandra Amoli Lona, Ritta Nadunga, Grace Nabaggala, Rachel Mufuwa.

GNA

