‘Big demand’ UEFA starts ticket sale for Euro 2024 in Germany

Hamburg/Frankfurt, Oct 3, (dpa/GNA) – Ticket sales for the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany started on Tuesday, with German Football Federation vice-president Celia Sasic, speaking of big interest in the first hours.

“There is a big demand. There will probably be many many more applications than available tickets,” Sasic said on Tuesday in Hamburg.

Around 1.2 million tickets are on offer during the first sales period until October 26 via the official ticket portal of the ruling body UEFA, to be followed by a lottery for games where demand exceeds availability.

Prices start at €30 ($31.43) in the cheapest category for group stage matches. A best category ticket for the final in Berlin will cost €1,000 but there are also premium tickets available for $2,000.

With the exception of directly entered hosts Germany, fans don’t know which teams they will see, as no other nation has qualified and the group stage draw is not until December 2.

Germany will play their group games in Munich on June 14 for the tournament-opener, in Stuttgart on June 19 and in Frankfurt on June 23. Their opponents will be determined by the draw.

A second sales period comes after the draw, and in all there are 2.2 million tickets available for fans for the 51 games between 24 teams in 10 German cities at the month-long event until July 14, 2024.

There will be no paper tickets for fans as all ticket holders will receive them in a digital format, like at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Today it starts,” said tournament director Philipp Lahm, naming the Euros “a big opportunity bring people together in challenging times we have and still do experience.”

Sasic expressed hope that “we can really celebrate a nice festival” of football.

Sasic and Lahm, who played at the 2006 World Cup in Germany and captained the team to the 2014 World Cup title, appeared at German Unity Day celebrations in Hamburg – kicking footballs with a direct purchase options for two Euro 2024 tickets each into crowd.

GNA

