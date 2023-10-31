Two Ghanaians to represent country at WPPO World Cup in Cairo

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA – Two Ghanaians Para Powerlifting athletes set to represent the country in the Cairo 2023 World Para Powerlifting (WPPO) Championship in Egypt.

They were Tahiru Haruna, Isaac Obeng, with Frank Toulassi as their Head Coach.

The three-day event scheduled for November 3-5, 2023, forms part of qualification mark for the 2024 Para Paralympic Games to be hosted in Paris, France.

The qualification programme was fully sponsored by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Ghana aims to qualify at least seven athletes for the biggest Paralympic sports festival, Coach Toulassi told the press before departure.

GNA

