TVET institutions play critical roles in nurturing talents, skills for green jobs

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Oct. 5, GNA – The Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service institutions have competency and well-tailored training programmes needed for green jobs and careers.

Courses and programmes in TVET education have been deliberately crafted and designed to play critical roles in nurturing the talent and skills required for green jobs.

These involve not only technical skills, but also soft skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and adaptability that make the individual practically whole, in his chosen career.

Mr. Richard Addo Gyamfi, Ashanti Regional Director, Ghana TVET Service, who stated this, said TVET had always played a crucial role in shaping the future workforce and driving economic development of Ghana.

“Today, we stand at a crossroads where the integration of green jobs within TVET systems holds the key to a sustainable and inclusive transformation of our societies.

In a global community where climate change, environmental degradation, and resource depletion are challenges that demand immediate attention, it has become an economic and social imperative that we transition to a green economy for a sustainable and green future,” he told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Kumasi.

Mr. Gyamfi, however, said the transition required a skilled workforce equipped with the knowledge and competencies to innovate, adapt, and lead in industries that prioritized environmental sustainability, adding that “and this is where we talk about TVET.”

He said the journey towards a green economy must not leave anyone behind.

“We must guide our efforts by inclusive development by ensuring that TVET programmes are accessible to all, regardless of gender, age, socio- economic background, or physical ability.

Inclusivity goes hand in hand with sustainability, as it allows us to tap into the full spectrum of talent and creativity within our societies.

We must invest in TVET, promote green jobs, and work towards a future where our planet is healthier, our economies are stronger, and our societies are more inclusive,” he stated.

The Regional Director noted that while the concept of green jobs and inclusive development was inspiring, it had its own set of challenges.

Funding, curriculum development, and ensuring the relevance of TVET programmes were hurdles that needed to be addressed.

Notwithstanding, the challenges also brought opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and investment, he said.

Mr Gyamfi stressed the need for the governments, private sector stakeholders, and civil society to work together to create an enabling environment for green TVET initiatives to thrive.

He used the opportunity to applaud the SNV Netherlands Development Organization for implementing the “Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities (GrEEn) Project” in support towards developing a curriculum that shaped the minds of the Ghanaian youth to align with sustainable options in TVET.

