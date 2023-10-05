The youth must continue to support the development of the community — Togbe Afede

Ho, Oct. 5, GNA – Togbe Afede XIV, the Asogli Agbogbomefia, has appealed to the youth to support the development of the State.

He said the vision was to elevate the State and the youth as active heirs of the leadership needed to get deeply involved.

Togbe Afede was addressing a durbar to mark the day of his instalment, which was led by the youth and the warriors of the Asogli State.

He called for unity, including among chiefs and the youth.

“The youth own the community and they should continue to support its development. They have the right to demand from us, but they must also support us. Without the youth, nothing will be achieved.

“We need the support of the youth. Everything we do is for the youth and so when you sit unconcerned it will not help us,” he said.

Togbe Afede shared plans to invest in the Region’s industrial growth but said land availability remained a major hurdle.

The launch of an aviation training academy forms part of the activities for the festival, and Togbe Afede said it soon would be made a reality and be first of its kind in the country with huge economic prospects for the Region and the country.

The Agbogbomefia noted the restructuring of some planned committees for the development of the State, and said all must build upon love and unity to be able to succeed.

He admonished the youth against drugs and excessive alcoholism, but to be of sound mind to be able to respond to the call to develop the society.

“Drug and alcoholism will not help us. We should work hard and be determined. I will ask that the youth always remember that theirs is the State and should be interested in its governance.

The ceremony began the night prior with a bonfire and fireworks by the Military, and traditional warriors ceremonial rites at dawn which culminated in a heavy procession and warmanship through the town before converging at the forecourt of the Asogli Palace for the durbar.

Togbe Afede, clad in warrior regalia, was accompanied by the youth and he paid homage to past and present leaders of the Asogli State.

Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu XII, Warrior Chief of the State, extolled the Agbogbomefia for attaining two decades of rule, and said he would continue to support leadership.

“Exactly two years ago we held an extraordinary ceremony here. We chose Togbe Afede. All that we are praying for is that Togbe will continue to grow in strength and carry us through the years coming.”

Present were traditional leaders and drinks and a lamb were presented, and prayers offered.

This year’s Asogli Yam Festival and 20th Anniversary celebration would be climaxed with a grand durbar on Saturday.

GNA

