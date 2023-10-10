The Maker’s House Chapel International supports dialysis patients at Korle Bu, 37 Hospital

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA – The Maker’s House Chapel International has donated GHS100, 000 and GHS 50,000 to support dialysis patients at the renal units of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) and the 37 Military Hospital, respectively.

This comes on the back of concerns about dialysis fees and how patients are finding it difficult to cope with their regular sessions.

Lady Yaa Achiaa Boadi Nyamekye, wife of of the Head Pastor of the Church, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, said the gesture was the Church’s way of reaching out to help address issues that confronted people and society.

Lady Nyamekye said aside the donation, they would make financial contributions to the two Hospitals on a monthly basis to help them in their operations.

“We have a call as a Christian fraternity to help the poor and weak in society. Let’s all do our part in this regard, I urge others to also contribute to a good course as this,” she added.

Dr Louis Agyeman Siriboe, Head of Dialysis Unit, 37 Military Hospital, said they were going to use part of the money to assist patients, especially those between from 20 and 40 years.

He said the Hospital would establish a fund to receive such supports for the Unit.

Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, Chief Executive Officer of the KBTH, said due to exchange rate fluctuations the Hospital was not able to break even in operating the Unit and welcomed the support.

He added that the Hospital fell short of GHS 961,000 every month due to that challenge.

“We are always under recovery so, we are not able to make payments to suppliers. As I speak, 45 machines are being held by our suppliers. ”

Dr Nyamekye announced the support at the end of the Church’s annual “Experience Conference” in Accra.

He said the support to the hospitals was in fulfillment of the gospel-extending help to the needy and charged the Church to take up such tasks and assist the poor in society.

“We are in times where the Church must lead the way. “

The TMHCI is a word-based church, with the vision to drive towards excellence while ushering people to fulfil their destiny, and preparing them for heaven.

It is one of the fastest growing churches in the West African sub-region, with the main auditorium of the Destiny Arena sitting some 5,000 congregants.

During COVID-19, the Church through one of its outreaches, embarked on a “humanitarian mission” and provided food and drinks to the less prileged and needy.

More than 10,000 households benefited from the mission nationwide.

The Church also helped with the renovation of a psychiatric hospital in Accra.

It creates job opportunities for the youth and offers scholarships to needy, but brilliant students.

GNA



Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

