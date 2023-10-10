Credit Unions to promote financial empowerment on 55th Anniversary

Accra, Oct.10, GNA – The Ghana Cooperative Credit Unions Association (CUA) Limited, says it will use its 55th anniversary celebration to showcase how it is empowering citizens to create gain financial independence and impact the Ghanaian economy.

The Association has fixed Saturday, October 21, 2023, to climax its 55th Anniversary in the Eastern regional capital of Koforidua, on the theme: “Savings Mobilisation: A Transformational Agenda for Ghana”.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is the Special Guest of Honour for the event, an official release to the Ghana News Agency said Tuesday, in Accra.

The Ghana Cooperative Credit Unions Association (CUA) Limited is the umbrella body of credit unions in Ghana.

The Association will also use the anniversary to celebrate the International Credit Union (ICU) Movement Day, as it marks the 75th ICU Day.

It, therefore, entreated the public to join them at the ICGC – Jesus Temple, Koforidua, to celebrate Credit Unions in Ghana, and how they enhanced the financial wellbeing of their members.

Other distinguished guests who will grace the occasion include Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, and Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

The rest are: Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, Nana Kweku Boateng III, Paramount Chief of New Juaben Traditional Area, Mr George Ombado, the Executive Director, African Confederation of Cooperatives Savings and Credit Association (ACCOSCA), and other development partners.

The Credit Union Movement in Africa began when the Reverend Father John McNulty introduced the idea and formed the first Credit Union in Jirapa, in 1955.

In 1968, a National Association was conceived and was affiliated with the African Confederation of Co-operative Savings and Credit Association and the World Council of Credit Unions.

Ghana Cooperative Credit Unions Association Limited supervises Credit Unions in the country by promoting, educating, organising, and supporting the Credit Union Movement nationally and internationally.

As part of activities outlined for the celebration, there was the launch of the 55th Anniversary during the Credit Union Innovation Forum, held at the Credit Union’s Training Centre (CUTRAC).

“The Board of Directors, Management and staff of CUA are, therefore, urging members of the Association to make it a point to attend the event to reflect and take stock of the Credit Union Movement in Ghana, and also mark the ICU’s 75th anniversary,” the release said.

