Teachers are role models, hence must dress decently – Director

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Oct. 16, GNA – Teachers have been advised to reconsider their physical appearances as role models to pupils and students, and ensure their mode of dressing, though not strictly defined, reflect accepted decency and morality standards.

Dr Esther Yeboah-Adzimah, the Ho Municipal Education Director, said the physical appearances of tutors helped to form the fashion outlook of child learners, and must appear professional enough to be able to enforce the needed discipline.

She gave the advice when she joined teachers in Ho for a health walk to mark the World Teachers Day.

“Teachers don’t have a dress code, but they need to dress decently. No short dresses or tight jeans. The men too, no tight jeans or pack trousers,” she said.

“Teachers need to eschew that and other bad habits to be able to enforce the needed discipline.’’

She spoke of the hair style of female teachers, and also said the beard of male teachers should be kept trim and neat.”

“You should always be decent and neat because the children are learning from you.”

Dr Yeboah-Adzimah implored teachers to treat children with care, and ensure the use of appropriate channels for redress to help ensure the privacy of all actors.

“Let’s do our work diligently and try to do the needful. The Children entrusted in our care, lets treat them with love, respect for each other, and work collaboratively.”

She called on parents and guardians to support their wards to ensure they were punctual at school.

The Education Directorate, in collaboration with the teacher unions, organised the health walk in the municipality, with more than 250 basic and high school teachers participating.

Leaders of the various associations commended the Education Directorate for the initiative, while supporting the call to continue to be committed to delivering quality education.

Dr Yeboah-Adzimah told the Ghana News Agency that academic supplies, including textbooks, were available ahead of school opening, while the school feeding programme continued to support enrolment in needed communities.

She earlier joined Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, for a ceremony at the Ziavi Basic School to mark the first day at school for the academic year.

