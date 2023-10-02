Synagogue Church of All Nations donates to Nsawam Security Prison

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 2, GNA – The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has donated stationaries, television sets, decoders, and toiletries to support inmates at the Nsawam Security Prisons.

The donation was led by Mr John Ajet-Nasam on behalf of Pastor Evelyn Joshua, Wife of the late TB Joshua.

The donation was part of an effort to keep the legacy of the late TB Joshua’s foundation of giving to the poor and needy in society.

According to Mr Ajet-Nasam, he said the donation would help inmates feel a little human while behind bars, however the stationaries would help improve effective teaching and learning at the prison.

He said the effort of the prison to educate these prisoners was a major step to improve good standard of living and economic growth of the country.

“Ghana Prisons have not been kept out from our giving foundation, they are also humans and God loves them all”, he said.

He said the SCOAN was called to see contribution to others as an assignment from God, Prophet TB Joshua portrayed an exemplary life of arms giving.

“Prophet TB Joshua taught us that we make a living by what we receive and make a life by what we give added.

Mr Ajet-Nasam said, “aside from TB Joshua’s deliverance and healing ministry, he was known for philanthropic, helping victims of floods, earthquakes and similar disasters around the world”.

“Prophet TB Joshua admonished us to build our life around our contribution to others, these others can be our enemies, friends or those we do not share the same fruit with”, he said.

James Afoakwa, Superintendent Officer, who received the items thanked the team and said the security prison would make use of the donation as expected for a good result.

He said the donation was timely as the students needed learning materials to enhance their knowledge and skills.

He urged stakeholders and non-governmental institutions to support the Nsawam prison in their task to ensure safety among societies.

“Even though the government provides for the prison, it would be glad to receive more support for adequate and effective security services.”

GNA

