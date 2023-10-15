SWIDA-GH trains journalists on reporting from gender perspective

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Oct 15, GNA – Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA-GH) has trained journalists on reporting on challenges confronting women farmers in the region from a gender perspective.

The training which targeted those in editorial including News Editors and Reporters was under the project: “Advocacy Actions for Women Economic Security and Justice in Agricultural Activities in Northern Ghana”, and funded by the African Women’s Development Fund.

Hajia Alima Sagito-Saeed, Executive Director of SWIDA-Ghana, speaking during the training in Tamale, said reports written from gender perspective had the potential to promote women’s economic rights.

She said women often had limited access and control over land, which hindered their ability to engage in meaningful agricultural production.

She urged women, who owned land, to serve as role models and advocates for sustainable practices in their communities as part of climate education and awareness.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

