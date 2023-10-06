Support the formation of the African Traditional Leadership Union – Togbe Afede

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, Oct. 06, GNA – Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli, has called for endorsement of the unionisation of traditional leaders of the black race for a more secure future.

The Agbogbomefia is leading the establishment of an African Traditional Leadership Union, which he said would help position traditional rulers as a common front for the development of the race.

Addressing the second Summit of Ewe Chiefs from Ghana, Togo and Benin, Togbe Afede said the establishment of a traditional leadership institute to seed the Union, was far advanced.

At the event, in Ho, were more than 200 rulers from the three countries.

Togbe Afede said Africa’s increasing population should become the backbone of a united effort against desolation among the race.

Togbe Afede said, such a front would support the continental free trade programme on the economic liberation campaign, and said chiefs remained crucial to the success of AfCFTA.

The Agbogbomefia rallied chiefs from the Eweland to provide the initial support base for the Union, saying that traditional rulers in a growing number of African countries including in Congo, South Africa, and Mali, welcomed the idea with heightening interest and keen expectation.

Togbe Afede assured that the Union would be “properly constituted,” and that a committee would be made of traditional rulers and necessary resource persons to head the effort.

“Africa must benefit from its strength of numbers, and we need unity. With unity and determination, we will achieve our dreams.”

Togbe Afede commended chiefs for gracing the summit, which had in attendance, some non native traditional rulers including from Wenchi in the Bono Region.

He said the summit was being institutionalised to unite the Eweland, and said frameworks for the establishment of the traditional leadership institute were presently being erected.

“The summit is to bring unity that would bring development to the Eweland. It will breed the needed support for the establishment of the Union.

“The main objective is to bring onboard the AfCFTA and channel through the traditional leadership union which is key to its success, and unity among Ewes is necessary for the other initiatives to be successful.”

Dr. John Afele, an international consultant working with the AfCFTA, who is one of two in the lead for the establishment of the Institute, said it would provide a documentary base for traditional leadership on the continent, and facilitate research to strengthen them.

“The Institute should be the driver of how the African Traditional Leadership Union would move forward in interpreting the concept of development, strategic partnerships etc. The traditional leadership union is the nucleus,” he stated

Dr. Afele said articles of incorporation and other registration processes were ongoing, and commended Togbe Afede for the “tangible” institution.

He went on to say the Union would build partnerships around common aspirations such as the SGDs and climate change and could help address governance issues while also building partnerships with development institutions to benefit communities.

Collaboration with the private sector was also mentioned as a crucial component.

“The Institute is not about concrete walls. It is about networking; how we use these things to do the things we want to do. We will support AfCFTA and partner the African Union to build the African we want,” he stated.

The summit was on the theme “Ewe Unity: Bridging Borders, Honouring Traditions, Shaping the Future” and an open forum collected contributions, endorsements, and support from traditional rulers present.

Togbe Dzidzorli Detu X, who represented Togbe Agorkorli with a delegation, extolled the Agbogbomefia who is marking 20 years of rule, for appreciating the value of the Eweland.

He said a union of Ewes in Togo and the diaspora flourished and would lend support to the planned continental establishment.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

