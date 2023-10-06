SNV Ghana partner AGI and GTVET to organise CV Clinic

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Effia (W/R), Oct. 06, GNA – The SNV Netherlands Development Organisation, in collaboration with other partners, has organised a Curriculum Vitae (CV) Review Clinic, to edit the write-ups of employment job seekers and prepare them for the job market.

The collaborating partners included the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, and the Ghana TVET Service.

The two-day Review Clinic, forms part of the Boosting Green Employment

and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) Project, which is funded by the

European Union in Ghana and is being co-implemented by SNV and

the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

Ms Smallie Lomotey, the Communication Advisor on the Project, told the Ghana News Agency, that the CV Clinic preceded the upcoming 2023 GrEEn Regional Job Fair under the theme: “Career Prospects in TVET: The Nexus of Green Jobs for Inclusive Transformational Development.”

She said representatives from the Labour Department would brief participants of the CV Review on some of Ghana’s labour laws as well as workers’ rights, protection, and privileges, whilst the fair would connect potential employers and recruiters with job seekers in the region.

Since 2020, SNV had organised 14 GrEEn Job Fairs, comprising eight at the district and six at the regional levels, in partnership with local assemblies, to provide CV support, career guidance and counselling and connecting job seekers to green employers.

The GrEEn Job Fairs aims at supporting the creation of green jobs and matching job seekers to available, sustainable jobs in its two regions of implementations, she added.

Ms Lomotey said, at the district level, SNV partnered Municipal and District Assemblies in the Ashanti Region -Adansi South, Ejura-Sekyedumase, Offinso and Sekyere Kumawu and Western Region in the Ahanta West, Wassa Amenfi, Nzema East and the Jomoro Municipality, reaching hundreds of job seekers in the districts.

In November 2021, SNV partnered the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) to host a maiden regional-level GrEEn Job Fair with over 500 participants benefitting from the fair and in November 2022, partnered the Association of Ghana Industries, Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to organise the second GrEEn Regional Job Fair.

She explained that the 2023 Fair would be the final one as the 4-year GrEEn Project drew to a close at the end of the year.

SNV is a mission-driven global development partner working across Africa and

Asia to strengthen capacities and catalyse partnerships that transform the agri-food, energy and water systems, which enable sustainable and more equitable lives for all.

It had been working in Ghana since 1992, and the GrEEn is implemented under the European Union Emergency Trust Fund (EUTF) for Africa with a total contribution of EUR 20,600,000.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

