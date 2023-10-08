Sunyani East NPP delegates endorse Dr Bawumia, assure him of 98% votes

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Oct. 8, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates at Sunyani East have endorsed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, pledging to secure him at least 98 per cent of their votes, in the upcoming delegates conference.

Alhaji Dr Bawumia is one of the four aspirants vying to lead the NPP in Election 2024.

The other aspirants are Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Francis Addai-Nimoh, former MP for Asante Mampong.

The NPP has set November 4, this year, for the primaries to elect the flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

Mr Bartholomew N. Incoom, the Sunyani East Constituency Chairman of the NPP, said the executives had already met the more than 1,300 delegates comprising polling station and electoral area coordinators and had unanimously agreed to give their votes

to the Vice President.

“We have already taken the decision to guarantee the vice president at least 98 per cent of our total votes on November 4,” he stated at a meeting with Alhaji Dr. Bawumia and the delegates in Sunyani.

The Vice President touted some of his achievements in government, including the One-Constituency-One Ambulance policy, the national digitalisation drive, Gold for Oil policy, drone delivery and the Agenda 111 hospital project.

He appealed to the delegates for their support, not only to win the primaries but also to defeat the former President John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate.

Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the MP for Sunyani East, said the entire NPP constituency members were behind the Vice President in his bid to lead the Party in Election 2024, and that they would leave no stone unturned to ensure he won the primaries.

“The Party in the Constituency will always stand true with the Vice President since his vision for the Party and the country is distinct and coherent, and remains the only vision the country needs now to leapfrog it into the fourth Industrial Revolution,” he said.

Earlier, hundreds of the delegates, including Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, who wore branded “T shirts” of the Vice President, gave Dr Bawumia a rousing welcome at the Sunyani Wesley Methodist Cathedral, the venue for the meeting.

GNA

