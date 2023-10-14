Students urged to promote the culture of innovation

By Boakye Baafi

Mamponteng (Ash), Oct. 14, GNA – Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education, has encouraged student leaders to work to promote the culture of inclusivity, respect, and innovation in their respective schools.

This, according to him, would imbibe in them self-discipline and other social skills that would promote holistic training among students while helping to maintain discipline in schools.

These were in an address read for him by the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr Eric Nkansah at the 26th Annual Congress of the Ashanti Regional Students’ Representative Council at Mamponteng, in the Kwabre East District.

Dr Adutwum said the world was being driven by creativity and innovation and the government was committed to providing the kind of education, which would help in inculcating the 21st Century skills in the Ghanaian students to help unearthed their talents and skills.

He said for Ghana to prepare students for the future market, the government had committed resources to empower youth, who were the leaders of the next generation with the requisite essential skills, competencies, and knowledge needed to succeed in the increasingly interconnected and innovative world.

Dr Adutwum, said “in this digital age, it has become essential that our education system aligns with the skills and competencies required for success.

As education leaders, it is our duty to nurture creativity, innovation, digital literacy, and entrepreneurial mindset among you, our students.

Since these are the skills that will enable you to navigate the complexities of the global economy and contribute meaningfully to your various communities and the nation at large”, the Minister stressed.

He said for the government to prepare the younger ones for the future world market competition, the government had some programmes and projects in the education sector to achieve it.

Dr Adutwum said to ensure the removal of financial and physical barriers to Senior High School education in Ghana, over 1.4 million students were currently benefitting from the free senior high school policy.

The government was also expanding and retooling Science Resource Centres of some existing Senior High Schools to increase science enrollment from the current 15% to 24% in 2024.

He advised the students to take their studies seriously and help maintain discipline in their respective schools.

