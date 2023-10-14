Let’s create enabling environment for girl-children to realise future aspirations — Chief

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BE/R), Oct. 14, GNA – Nana Asare Baffuor, the chief of Bamiri in Techiman, Bono East Region, has emphasised the need for parents and other stakeholders to create an enabling environment to propel girls to accomplish their dreams and aspirations.

He urged parents, guardians and stakeholders to ensure they provided the needed financial and material resources for the essential training of these girls for holistic national development.

Nana Baffuor, also the ‘Tuntuohene’ (sub-chief) of the Techiman Traditional Area, made the call at a durbar organised by the Techiman South Municipal Directorate of Education, to commemorate this year’s International Day of the Girl-child.

Observed on the theme: “Investing in Girls Rights, Our Leadership, Our well-being,” the occasion was to remind parents, guardians and the entire society, of their respective roles in contributing towards promoting the well-being of children for the general good of their communities and the country.

He said children were national assets given by God to replace the aged generation, and it was important for society to complement Gods wish by providing children, especially young females with the needed environment for the right training.

This would help them to obtain the appropriate professional knowledge and skills to become responsible adults and not liabilities to their families and society.

In that sense they would become experts of various fields of human endeavour for them to contribute towards the holistic development of the country, Nana Baffuor added.

Commenting on the theme, Mr Stephen Aidoo, a Deputy Director at the Techiman Municipal Directorate of Education, said empowering young girls to lead would provide them with equal opportunities to safeguard their rights, and unlocked their potentials to shape the world positively.

He urged stakeholders to dedicate resources, expertise and passion to invest in girls’ rights, as their leadership in society was not just for the future but a collective well-being and prosperity.

GNA

