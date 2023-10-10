Stakeholders in education to play effective role to achieve desired goals of education

By Francis Cofie

Accra, Oct. 10, GNA – The Madina SDA Basic School in Accra has held its sixthth graduation ceremony, with a call on stakeholders in education, particularly parents and guardians to play their roles effectively to achieve the needed outcomes.

Mr Francis Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina, who made the call said an integral part of education necessitated funding for infrastructure development and teacher motivation and urged stakeholders to acquit themselves well in that respect.

He stated that education is expensive, and government alone cannot bear full responsibility for costs, the need for a conscious all-hands-on-deck approach in all facets of education to fully reap the expected dividends.

The SDA school, he said, has been on his heart for long since assuming office in view of the position of the school as a religious and public learning establishment.

“Beyond teaching and learning, the school positively instils moral discipline in the children which goes a long way to shape their adulthood,” he noted.

He said as an MP who always invests in the development of human capital, he would continue to prioritize academic issues in the municipality.

Mr Sosu mentioned that teacher motivation forms a major component of his outlined plans for the municipality, adding that an unmotivated teacher could not motivate their students to success.

He commended all stakeholders of the school for the notable leading performance in academic affairs and other disciplines in the municipality.

He said he would partner the school to give quality education to all people in the area.

The MP donated an amount of GHC 5,000 to the school.

Mr Keane Adjei Appiah, the Madina Municipal Education Director, in a speech read on his behalf, commended teachers for their invaluable roles in the scheme of things and urged them and parents never to give up on their children, adding that children need parental care and love to succeed.

He called on parents never to compare their children with others because it demoralizes them rather, they should equip them with lifelong skills and moral guidance as they grow into adulthood and praised the SDA School for being on that course.

Madam Beatrice Opoku, the Headmistress of the School appealed to parents and well-wishers not to hesitate to come to the aid of the school.

She lauded the teachers at the school for acquitting themselves well in the task of impacting the children with knowledge.

Mr Michael Asare Romeo McDonald, the Assembly Member for Social Welfare South who was a former student expressed gratitude to the school management for grooming him into adulthood and gave an assurance of the continued support by the alumni of the school.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

