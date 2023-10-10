Breast Cancer: 26 women diagnosed at Effia Nkwanta in one year 

By Emmanuel Gamson

Fijai (W/R), Oct. 10, GNA – Twenty-six women have been diagnosed with breast cancer at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region within 12 months.

Mrs Jackline Addae, the Officer in charge of the Breast Clinic, said between October 2022 and September, this year, seven of the recorded cases were referred to other health facilities for further management, while the rest were managed and treated at the hospital.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi, she advised women to regularly self-examine their breasts for early detection of any abnormality that could result in breast cancer.

It was important for women to self-examine their breasts, at least once every month, for early detection and treatment of any disease.

Mrs Addae said women, whether young or aged, risked contracting the disease, so they must take proper care of their breasts and ensure they reported any issues to the health facilities for early diagnosis and treatment.

“We always advice women to regularly look into their mirrors to check if the size and colour of their breasts had not changed, whether the two are on the same asymmetry and squeeze their nipples for any fluid,” she said.

Mrs Addae advised them against certain lifestyles that increased their risk of getting breast cancer, including excessive use of oral contraceptives, abuse of alcohol and other dangerous drugs.

She encouraged those diagnosed to seek medical attention at healthcare facilities rather than spiritual healing centres.

“We should not attribute spirituality to the disease but seek the help of qualified and trained personnel for its treatment,” she said.

GNA

