SNV Ghana trained SMEs expose to Industry best practices in Takoradi  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Oct 29, GNA – The SNV Ghana trained Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) have improved their knowledge on industry best practices, customer satisfaction and retention after a three-day trade facilitation and tour to some Industries in the Western Region.

The trade facilitation and industrial tour took the businesses to GREL, Sewage Ghana Limited, Roland Rice factory, WAMCo, GKV Investment, Omani Garment, and some farms among other companies.

The Association of Ghana Industries and Duapa Werkspace, an enterprise development entity spearheaded the activities under the “B2B” initiative .

The SMEs, at the various companies, learnt about strong organizational structures, quality control Education and typical need for follow-ups and customer satisfaction and behaviour pattern.

Mr. Erasmus Nunoo, CEO of GKV Investment, thought the team about product differentiation and how to stay competitive.

He also advised the SMEs to continually follow up on clients and collect feedback for business growth.

Mr. Roland Jesse Prah, CEO of Roland Rice, noted the need to take one step at a time but through commitment and discipline to grow the business.

He encouraged them to incorporate Sustainable measures that ensure that their businesses lived after them.

Mr. Frank Bednar, the CEO of WAMco, reminded them that Quality was a continual improvement scheme that must be enhanced daily.

Many of the SMEs at the end of the business to business tour described the opportunity provided by SNV Ghana and Duapa as very timely to ensure that budding SMEs such as their grew on the right footings.

Mr. Arahamani Tawiah, an owner of an SME in the Renewable Energy sector, said, “I have been encouraged so much and I see that my small beginnings has a greater future if only I commit to good business principles.”

Others said they had established some business networks and contact that would help in future business prospecting, linkages and growth.

Mr. Erasmus Ackon was grateful to the SNV Ghana and AGI for the massive support to equip the SMEs with new ideas, and market linkages opportunities which had the potency to advance Sustainability.

The three-day activities formed part of the closure formalities of the four year funded European Union project on Boosting Green Businesses to ensure environmental sustainability and the Empowerment of women and returning migrants.

