Sixty-nine PWDs in Hohoe receive  support 

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Oct. 27, GNA –Sixty-nine Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the Hohoe Municipality have received economic empowerment tools to better their standards of living.

Some items presented to the beneficiaries, included deep freezers, animals, fufu pounding machines, wooden kiosks stocked with provisions, Polytanks, water pumping machines, cassava grater and hairdressing accessories.

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the Assembly appreciated the needs of PWDs in the Municipality and continued to support them in this regard.

He said each beneficiary received an amount of GH¢300 in the form of a starter pack and additional support to help them transport the items to their various destinations.

Mr Awume said the Assembly had a Monitoring Team that conducted a quarterly assessment of all supports provided for PWDs to ensure that the items were being used for their intended purpose.

He said the monitoring was because of incidences where some PWDs sold their items.

Mr Awume said the Assembly had advanced plans to hold sensitisation workshops on management for PWDs in the Municipality to enable them to account for their businesses as well as help them to be able to sustain themselves.

Mr Henry Yanpalleh, Hohoe Municipal Director, Social Welfare Department, said a total of 290 PWDs had received support in terms of economic tools since 2018.

He said aside from the tools, stipends were provided for PWDs who were at various levels of education.

Mr Engelebert Akatse, on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the Assembly and the Department for their continuous support.

He pledged that the items would be put to good use and their intended purpose.

GNA

